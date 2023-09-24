(Stacker) — With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in New York using 2022 rankings from Niche.

#30. Livingston County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 62,253

#29. Broome County

– Overall Grade: A-

– Public School Grade: A-

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 198,591

#28. Schoharie County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 29,936

#27. Wayne County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 91,332

#26. Otsego County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 58,952

#25. Madison County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 68,466

#24. Niagara County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: A-

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 212,808

#23. Essex County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 37,501

#22. Oneida County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 232,034

#21. Fulton County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 53,588

#20. Schuyler County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 17,920

#19. Oswego County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 118,019

#18. Seneca County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 33,900

#17. Chemung County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 84,456

#16. Cayuga County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 76,644

#15. Clinton County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 80,095

#14. Genesee County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 58,387

#13. Delaware County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 44,644

#12. Yates County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 24,808

#11. Tioga County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 48,567

#10. Wyoming County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 40,679

#9. Cattaraugus County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 77,211

#8. Steuben County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 94,153

#7. St. Lawrence County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 108,836

#6. Chautauqua County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 128,042

#5. Lewis County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 26,681

#4. Franklin County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 47,996

#3. Chenango County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 47,407

#2. Allegany County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 46,654

#1. Herkimer County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 60,596