Couple speaks one year after COVID runs through cruise ship

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — One year ago, an upstate New York couple found themselves at the center of the world news.

The Moleskys, who are from Syracuse, were on board as the coronavirus ripped through the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

In a recent interview with our sister station, they said 365 days later, they can’t believe the world is still dealing with the virus.

They said once they finally got home form the cruise, they never thought they would have to quarantine again.

Cheryl remembers having no idea what she and her husband Paul were in for when this all started.

“It was a beautiful sunny day and we were on the sunny side of the ship, and it didn’t really feel like super serious yet,” Cheryl says. “We still almost felt like we were on vacation, you know? I guess you always think, ‘Oh, it’s not going to happen to me. Oh it’s not going to happen to us.’ And when we were on the Diamond Princess, we’re like ‘I can’t believe this is happening to us!’ From Syracuse!”

Cheryl says she hopes when this is all over, the world will be a better place.