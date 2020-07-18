Covid-19 cancels bar exam in New York State and now local grads are left in limbo

(WIVB)-Local law school grads,who spent thousands of dollars preparing to take the bar exam, are now left in limbo, because of covid 19.

The New York Bar Exam scheduled for September has been cancelled.

The announcement was made this week, and there’s no indication of when it will be rescheduled.

The test is given twice a year. It was supposed to take place in September, but the New York Board of Law Examiners cancelled it.

They released a statement saying an in-person exam poses risks for exposure to covid19.

This leaves the future up-in the-air for local law grads.

“At first my heart dropped, I wasn’t surprised though, there’s still a pandemic. I wasn’t really expecting to take an in-person exam in September, that’s just the reality of the situation,” said UB Law student Chole Nowak.

“We aren’t given a clear answer as to what the next steps are. We’re all a little bit worried and scared because it is a big financial issue right now most of us haven’t worked since May. Because studying for this exam requires you to study all day and employment isn’t an option right now,” said Abisha Vijayashantar also from UB Law.

New York Appeals Chief Judge Janet Difiore — has created a working group that will look at the possibility of offering a remote bar exam, or diploma privilege.

In the meantime, the appeals court approved a program that gives graduates the opportunity to get a temporary license.