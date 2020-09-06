COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to new low in New York, WNY had highest infection rate in state on Saturday

(WIVB) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York have dropped to a new low, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday morning.
As of Sunday, there are 410 people in the state hospitalized for COVID-19- the lowest since March 16.
As of Saturday, New York has had 30 straight days with an infection rate below one percent. Out of the COVID-19 test results received in the state yesterday, 0.85 percent were positive.
However, in Western New York, the positivity rate for Saturday was 2 percent- the highest for any region in the state.
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.1%
|0.5%
|0.9%
|Central New York
|0.6%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|0.8%
|0.6%
|0.7%
|Long Island
|1.4%
|1.5%
|1.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.0%
|1.1%
|0.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.5%
|0.7%
|0.9%
|New York City
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|North Country
|0.4%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.8%
|0.2%
|0.5%
|Western New York
|1.6%
|1.2%
|2.0%
On Saturday, 729 new coronavirus cases were confirmed throughout the state, bringing the statewide total to 439,501.
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,831
|8
|Allegany
|92
|0
|Broome
|1,357
|7
|Cattaraugus
|229
|2
|Cayuga
|183
|1
|Chautauqua
|475
|4
|Chemung
|208
|2
|Chenango
|235
|2
|Clinton
|152
|0
|Columbia
|575
|0
|Cortland
|103
|1
|Delaware
|123
|0
|Dutchess
|4,928
|14
|Erie
|10,266
|54
|Essex
|148
|1
|Franklin
|59
|0
|Fulton
|312
|0
|Genesee
|301
|1
|Greene
|314
|1
|Hamilton
|14
|0
|Herkimer
|308
|2
|Jefferson
|154
|0
|Lewis
|49
|0
|Livingston
|189
|1
|Madison
|474
|0
|Monroe
|5,572
|21
|Montgomery
|215
|1
|Nassau
|45,193
|78
|Niagara
|1,650
|7
|NYC
|236,009
|295
|Oneida
|2,302
|4
|Onondaga
|3,983
|19
|Ontario
|405
|4
|Orange
|11,515
|11
|Orleans
|314
|4
|Oswego
|325
|0
|Otsego
|268
|19
|Putnam
|1,531
|3
|Rensselaer
|859
|1
|Rockland
|14,396
|14
|Saratoga
|889
|12
|Schenectady
|1,310
|11
|Schoharie
|73
|1
|Schuyler
|28
|1
|Seneca
|102
|0
|St. Lawrence
|296
|3
|Steuben
|320
|1
|Suffolk
|45,258
|58
|Sullivan
|1,543
|0
|Tioga
|212
|1
|Tompkins
|332
|11
|Ulster
|2,201
|2
|Warren
|326
|1
|Washington
|270
|1
|Wayne
|291
|3
|Westchester
|37,246
|41
|Wyoming
|126
|0
|Yates
|62
|0
Yesterday, there were 9 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,359. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Broome
|1
|Erie
|2
|Essex
|2
|Kings
|2
|Manhattan
|1
|Schenectady
|1
###