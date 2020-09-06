COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to new low in New York, WNY had highest infection rate in state on Saturday

(WIVB) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York have dropped to a new low, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday morning.

As of Sunday, there are 410 people in the state hospitalized for COVID-19- the lowest since March 16.

As of Saturday, New York has had 30 straight days with an infection rate below one percent. Out of the COVID-19 test results received in the state yesterday, 0.85 percent were positive.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 85,630 tests reported yesterday, 729 were positive (0.85% of total).



Total hospitalizations fell to 410.



Sadly, there were 9 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/W5pTmhkF4B — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 6, 2020

However, in Western New York, the positivity rate for Saturday was 2 percent- the highest for any region in the state.

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.1% 0.5% 0.9% Central New York 0.6% 0.7% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.8% 0.6% 0.7% Long Island 1.4% 1.5% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 1.0% 1.1% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 1.5% 0.7% 0.9% New York City 0.7% 0.7% 0.7% North Country 0.4% 0.2% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.8% 0.2% 0.5% Western New York 1.6% 1.2% 2.0%

On Saturday, 729 new coronavirus cases were confirmed throughout the state, bringing the statewide total to 439,501.

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,831 8 Allegany 92 0 Broome 1,357 7 Cattaraugus 229 2 Cayuga 183 1 Chautauqua 475 4 Chemung 208 2 Chenango 235 2 Clinton 152 0 Columbia 575 0 Cortland 103 1 Delaware 123 0 Dutchess 4,928 14 Erie 10,266 54 Essex 148 1 Franklin 59 0 Fulton 312 0 Genesee 301 1 Greene 314 1 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 308 2 Jefferson 154 0 Lewis 49 0 Livingston 189 1 Madison 474 0 Monroe 5,572 21 Montgomery 215 1 Nassau 45,193 78 Niagara 1,650 7 NYC 236,009 295 Oneida 2,302 4 Onondaga 3,983 19 Ontario 405 4 Orange 11,515 11 Orleans 314 4 Oswego 325 0 Otsego 268 19 Putnam 1,531 3 Rensselaer 859 1 Rockland 14,396 14 Saratoga 889 12 Schenectady 1,310 11 Schoharie 73 1 Schuyler 28 1 Seneca 102 0 St. Lawrence 296 3 Steuben 320 1 Suffolk 45,258 58 Sullivan 1,543 0 Tioga 212 1 Tompkins 332 11 Ulster 2,201 2 Warren 326 1 Washington 270 1 Wayne 291 3 Westchester 37,246 41 Wyoming 126 0 Yates 62 0

Yesterday, there were 9 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,359. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Broome 1 Erie 2 Essex 2 Kings 2 Manhattan 1 Schenectady 1

