COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to new low in New York, WNY had highest infection rate in state on Saturday

(WIVB) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York have dropped to a new low, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday morning.

As of Sunday, there are 410 people in the state hospitalized for COVID-19- the lowest since March 16.

As of Saturday, New York has had 30 straight days with an infection rate below one percent. Out of the COVID-19 test results received in the state yesterday, 0.85 percent were positive.

However, in Western New York, the positivity rate for Saturday was 2 percent- the highest for any region in the state.

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.1%0.5%0.9%
Central New York0.6%0.7%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.8%0.6%0.7%
Long Island1.4%1.5%1.1%
Mid-Hudson1.0%1.1%0.9%
Mohawk Valley1.5%0.7%0.9%
New York City0.7%0.7%0.7%
North Country0.4%0.2%0.2%
Southern Tier0.8%0.2%0.5%
Western New York1.6%1.2%2.0%

On Saturday, 729 new coronavirus cases were confirmed throughout the state, bringing the statewide total to 439,501.

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,8318
Allegany920
Broome1,3577
Cattaraugus2292
Cayuga1831
Chautauqua4754
Chemung2082
Chenango2352
Clinton1520
Columbia5750
Cortland1031
Delaware1230
Dutchess4,92814
Erie10,26654
Essex1481
Franklin590
Fulton3120
Genesee3011
Greene3141
Hamilton140
Herkimer3082
Jefferson1540
Lewis490
Livingston1891
Madison4740
Monroe5,57221
Montgomery2151
Nassau45,19378
Niagara1,6507
NYC236,009295
Oneida2,3024
Onondaga3,98319
Ontario4054
Orange11,51511
Orleans3144
Oswego3250
Otsego26819
Putnam1,5313
Rensselaer8591
Rockland14,39614
Saratoga88912
Schenectady1,31011
Schoharie731
Schuyler281
Seneca1020
St. Lawrence2963
Steuben3201
Suffolk45,25858
Sullivan1,5430
Tioga2121
Tompkins33211
Ulster2,2012
Warren3261
Washington2701
Wayne2913
Westchester37,24641
Wyoming1260
Yates620

Yesterday, there were 9 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,359. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Broome1
Erie2
Essex2
Kings2
Manhattan1
Schenectady1

