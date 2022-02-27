NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Sunday, Feb. 27, COVID-19 infections 7-day average is 1.94%, with a daily positivity rate below 2%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Sunday is 1,671, a 98% decline in cases since the peak on Jan. 7.

Health Officials said, statewide, there have been 20 COVID-19 deaths reported since Saturday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,684.

In addition, Health Officials said the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Saturday is at 1,911. COVID-19 related hospitalizations are under 2,000 for the first time since November 14.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,057, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.

As of Sunday, the state’s progress on combating COVID-19 stands:

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,791,518
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 7,061
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 80,844
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.5% 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGION  Thursday, February 24, 2022Friday, February 25, 2022Saturday, February 26, 2022
Capital Region16.0814.8914.09
Central New York22.5321.3720.01
Finger Lakes10.759.779.14
Long Island9.278.898.55
Mid-Hudson10.469.478.95
Mohawk Valley18.9017.9316.43
New York City9.889.559.01
North Country25.6423.7322.09
Southern Tier21.2620.9619.07
Western New York12.7912.0610.73
Statewide11.9011.2810.57

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONThursday, February 24, 2022Friday, February 25, 2022Saturday, February 26, 2022
Capital Region3.35%3.27%3.34%
Central New York5.11%5.14%5.05%
Finger Lakes3.05%3.07%3.05%
Long Island1.93%1.93%1.95%
Mid-Hudson1.79%1.73%1.71%
Mohawk Valley3.65%3.47%3.36%
New York City1.17%1.23%1.30%
North Country5.46%5.50%5.48%
Southern Tier2.99%3.03%3.19%
Western New York3.44%3.46%3.31%
Statewide1.86%1.89%1.94%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHThursday, February 24, 2022Friday, February 25, 2022Saturday, February 26, 2022
Bronx1.15%1.20%1.35%
Kings0.97%1.00%1.10%
New York1.23%1.32%1.37%
Queens1.37%1.44%1.48%
Richmond1.56%1.62%1.56%

As of Sunday, February 26, 1,671 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,901,267. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany57,90418
Allegany8,7915
Broome44,31019
Cattaraugus15,1497
Cayuga15,60713
Chautauqua23,30710
Chemung20,93318
Chenango9,1314
Clinton16,26018
Columbia9,8704
Cortland10,2835
Delaware7,5465
Dutchess63,16214
Erie205,62945
Essex5,4496
Franklin9,04313
Fulton12,2545
Genesee13,5215
Greene8,4304
Hamilton8333
Herkimer13,5187
Jefferson19,5837
Lewis6,0854
Livingston11,4645
Madison12,6874
Monroe149,21049
Montgomery11,6521
Nassau398,199117
Niagara47,17925
NYC2,271,464681
Oneida52,11834
Onondaga106,93855
Ontario19,44411
Orange105,31126
Orleans8,5243
Oswego24,95412
Otsego9,6385
Putnam23,2945
Rensselaer30,80213
Rockland91,15419
Saratoga45,05931
Schenectady32,31616
Schoharie4,8951
Schuyler3,3762
Seneca5,7434
St. Lawrence20,44324
Steuben19,48921
Suffolk422,503101
Sullivan18,1725
Tioga10,4837
Tompkins17,39534
Ulster30,79919
Warren13,2539
Washington11,8328
Wayne16,87510
Westchester246,49670
Wyoming8,2193
Yates3,2892

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1387957.2%5942.8%
Central New York693753.6%3246.4%
Finger Lakes27811641.7%16258.3%
Long Island28612744.4%15955.6%
Mid-Hudson1555837.4%9762.6%
Mohawk Valley473676.6%1123.4%
New York City67027941.6%39158.4%
North Country461634.8%3065.2%
Southern Tier704462.9%2637.1%
Western New York1529361.2%5938.8%
Statewide1,91188546.3%1,02653.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). 

As of Sunday, February 26,, 20 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,684. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Bronx1
Broome1
Chautauqua1
Clinton1
Kings1
Monroe2
Nassau1
Onondaga2
Orange1
Otsego1
Richmond2
Schenectady1
Steuben1
Suffolk2
Tompkins1
Warren1