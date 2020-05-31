Closings
Cuomo announces dentists can reopen statewide

Around New York State

(WIVB)- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that dentists statewide can resume practices Monday, June 1.

Providers will continue to be subject to state guidance on safety and social distancing.

The Governor also confirmed 1,110 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 370,770 confirmed cases in New York State. 

“The reduction in New York’s new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, invitations, and other metrics represent tremendous progress from where we were,” Cuomo said. “We have gone through hell and back, we are on the other side and it’s a lesson for all of us, and we need to stay vigilant as we reopen different parts of the state so that we don’t backslide.”

