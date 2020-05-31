Cuomo announces dentists can reopen statewide

(WIVB)- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that dentists statewide can resume practices Monday, June 1.

Providers will continue to be subject to state guidance on safety and social distancing.

NEW: New York dentists can reopen statewide tomorrow. Dentists' offices will be subject to safety and social distancing guidelines. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 31, 2020

The Governor also confirmed 1,110 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 370,770 confirmed cases in New York State.

“The reduction in New York’s new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, invitations, and other metrics represent tremendous progress from where we were,” Cuomo said. “We have gone through hell and back, we are on the other side and it’s a lesson for all of us, and we need to stay vigilant as we reopen different parts of the state so that we don’t backslide.”