Cuomo announces malls can reopen Friday with advanced filtration system

Beginning Friday, malls can open in Phase Four Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today.

Cuomo says that can happen as long as the malls have enhanced air conditioning filtration system installed and safety measures in place.

The HVAC system must be a MERV-13 or highest rating compatible with the system, but cannot be less than a MERV-11 rating.

#BREAKING: Malls can reopen on July 10th if the region is in Phase 4 and if the mall has an advanced filtration system @news4buffalo @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/tCsBNJDzfW — Kelsey Anderson (@4KelseyAnderson) July 8, 2020

Cuomo says there must be ventilation protocols including, increased outdoor air, reduced air recirculation, longer system run times, and frequent filter checks.

CEO Stephen Congel of Pyramid Management Group, the parent company of the Walden Galleria, released a statement following the announcement, saying in part, “we look forward to re-opening our properties on Friday across New York State.”

Read Congel’s full statement below:

“The Governor’s announcement was great news for Pyramid’s tenants, their employees, our own employees, and all of the people living in the communities where our properties are located. With proper precautions in place and health and safety a top priority, we look forward to restoring our centers to their dominant positions as the economic drivers of their respective regions.

We applaud New Yorkers who have been adhering to social distancing guidelines under extremely difficult circumstances over the past four months. This has clearly driven the decline of COVID-19 cases across the State. We are ecstatic to welcome them back safely and responsibly to our properties, and pledge to continue to do our part moving forward.

We look forward to re-opening our properties on Friday across New York State.”

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.