Cuomo deploys officials to assist Puerto Rico after multiple earthquakes

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo deployed personnel from the New York Power Authority to Puerto Rico to assist in emergency response efforts after multiple earthquakes on Tuesday that caused an island-wide power outage.

“I am directing the New York Power Authority to deploy technical experts to work with the Puerto Rican Electric Power Authority to restore power as quickly as possible,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Locally, those with Ibero-American Action League said they are prepared to help people who choose to flee the island.

“It’s very scary,” Director of Early Childhood Services at Ibero Eda Perez said.

“I have friends and family in Puerto Rico. We have a lot of Rochester people who go there around now so we are hoping everyone is okay. Ibero is preparing for incoming people — people are still overcoming the hurricane and to have this, we have to be prepared to receive these folks.”

Cuomo said that once this team has completed its work to help restore power after the earthquake, it will resume its collaborative efforts with PREPA, to harden Puerto Rico’s electric system so it is better prepared to withstand all kinds of natural disasters in the future.