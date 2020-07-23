Cuomo: Economy could suffer from lack of federal funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to push for more aid from the federal government.

Washington is discussing a bill to help states and cities suffering because of COVID shutdowns.

The White House says it wants congress to pass another relief bill by next week.

But, Cuomo says leaders are at odds over what the bill should include.

“There’s gridlock and dispute as to whether or not they’re going to fund state and local governments. It’s very simple if they want to get this economy back running you have to fund state and local governments. There is no economic model or research that says the economy is going to back bounce without funding state and local governments. The economic research says the exact opposite,” Cuomo added.

Cuomo also says the economy could get worse if a lack of federal funding forces state and local governments to make cuts.