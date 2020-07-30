Cuomo expects labs will get jammed up once they have to analyze test for flu and coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State is gearing up for flu season.

Governor Cuomo says the state is sending $30 million to counties. Much of it meant for flu vaccines.

The governor said during a conference call today he expects labs will get jammed up once they have to analyze tests for the flu and coronavirus.

“If they now have to do flu tests and COVID tests, that could affect the turnaround time on the COVIDtests, so we want the counties to be ready with their flu vaccine and flu testing, so we’re doing everything we can on that,” Cuomo said.

The money being sent to counties will also be used for contact tracing.