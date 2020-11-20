Cuomo: New record-high number of COVID-19 tests reported to NYS on Thursday

(WIVB) – A new record-high number of COVID-19 tests was reported to New York State on Thursday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

On Thursday, 205,466 tests were reported to the state.

The statewide positivity rate was 2.66 percent for Thursday. The positive testing rate in all of New York’s focus zones is 4.55 percent, and the state’s positivity rate outside of the focus zones is 2.15 percent.

There were 32 COVID-19 deaths in New York on Thursday.

According to the state, Western New York’s current seven-day rolling average is 4.84 percent.

The current seven-day rolling average for Erie County’s Orange Zone is 7.4 percent and the seven-day rolling average for the county’s Yellow Zone is 6.57 percent.

Niagara County’s seven-day rolling average is 4.4 percent.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYCURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
Capital Region3.3%2.2%1.9%2.28%
Central New York3.7%3.3%3.2%3.74%
Finger Lakes3.9%2.9%3.2%3.59%
Long Island3.6%3.1%2.9%3.19%
Mid-Hudson4.6%3.9%3.4%3.82%
Mohawk Valley2.6%2.2%2.3%2.56%
New York City2.9%2.4%2.4%2.52%
North Country1.9%1.3%1.6%1.81%
Southern Tier1.4%1.4%0.9%1.16%
Western New York5.6%4.1%4.1%4.84%

Of the 584,850 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany4,90684
Allegany75849
Broome4,68868
Cattaraugus80929
Cayuga6815
Chautauqua1,35135
Chemung2,51831
Chenango54211
Clinton4069
Columbia93416
Cortland83912
Delaware2976
Dutchess6,49354
Erie20,103630
Essex2401
Franklin2205
Fulton4161
Genesee69521
Greene6044
Hamilton350
Herkimer55215
Jefferson37622
Lewis2849
Livingston5497
Madison77610
Monroe11,733289
Montgomery3642
Nassau55,875389
Niagara3,02389
NYC290,8902,021
Oneida3,89650
Onondaga8,735241
Ontario1,03917
Orange15,677111
Orleans5502
Oswego1,10120
Otsego4975
Putnam2,3082
Rensselaer1,44938
Rockland20,35188
Saratoga1,84238
Schenectady1,99714
Schoharie1620
Schuyler2481
Seneca2327
St. Lawrence64922
Steuben1,50214
Suffolk55,329413
Sullivan2,04413
Tioga9982
Tompkins8488
Ulster2,96932
Warren5305
Washington4143
Wayne8584
Westchester46,064392
Wyoming3842
Yates2200

