Cuomo: New York could be reaching coronavirus peak

(WIVB)-Governor Andrew Cuomo had some good news Monday afternoon as the Empire State continues to battle coronavirus.



He says the current data shows New York could be near the peak in the number of cases, and we’re currently plateauing with a lower amount of COVID-19 patients than what some models initially predicted.



However, this does not mean things can or should go back to normal. The Governor is extending New York Pause until at least April 29. Schools and non-essential businesses will stay closed until then.