Cuomo provides latest test results, tells Trump federal involvement in NY is not needed

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says “New York is doing very, very well.”

On Tuesday, 67,000 coronavirus tests were given to residents and only 705 came back positive. So, New York’s latest positive test rate is 1.04 percent.

Nine New Yorkers who contracted COVID-19 died on Tuesday.

On another note, Gov. Cuomo says he spoke to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, telling him that state agencies are capable of handling crime. He told Trump that federal involvement is not necessary in New York at this time.

This comes after federal agents were seen in other parts of the country where protests have been happening.

