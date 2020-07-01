Cuomo reinforces need for proper air conditioning before some businesses get green light to reopen

(WIVB)–Now that Western New York has entered Phase Four of reopening, some businesses are still waiting their turn.

Today, Governor Cuomo reinforced the need for proper air conditioning to be in place before they get the green light.

The governor doubled down on the need for businesses to upgrade their HVAC units so they have a certain system to filter out COVID-19.

The governor says the problem is without these filtration systems, people who are indoors are exposed to breathing in recirculated air that could have droplets containing COVID-19.

And while he says these systems are not the “be all end all,” they are beneficial and therefore should be used in order to prevent even further spread of this disease.

“You do see across the country, by the way, more and more data that says they are having problems in places, indoor places, with air conditioning because you’re recirculating the air,” Cuomo said.

This comes as many business owners have spoken out against this decision by the governor to not include places like movie theaters or gyms in Phase Four because of the air conditioning situation.

Other indoor businesses have been allowed to reopen without this air conditioning system in place.

The governor says it comes down to the density and amount of time people are in those places, using grocery stores for example.