Cuomo says China donated 1,000 ventilators to New York; Oregon donated 140

A ventilator is displayed during a news conference at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse where 400 ventilators have arrived and will be distributed. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that over 1,000 ventilators—expensive, sophisticated, and in-demand medical equipment—have been donated to the state.

A hotbed for the spreading coronavirus, New York’s governor has been begging the federal government and other states for additional ventilators to help ease the press of COVID-19.

Cuomo says that 1,000 ventilators arrived at Kennedy Airport on Saturday, donated by a Chinese foundation, Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation, and facilitated by Chinese government officials. Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation and the Jack Ma Foundation also donated one million surgical masks, one million KN95 masks, and over 100,000 pairs of goggles.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has also directed her health experts to give New York an additional 140 ventilators from that state’s stockpile.

“Ventilators remain our greatest challenge, and we have received a generous donation of 1,000 ventilators from the Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation and the Chinese government, as well as 140 ventilators from Oregon – and these ventilators will save lives. This is a painful, disorienting experience, but we will get through it together and we will all be the better for it.” Gov. Cuomo

In collaboration with the Knicks and the Nets, The National Baseball Association will also contribute one million surgical masks.

Cuomo also issued an executive order allowing medical students set for graduation to begin practicing medicine.