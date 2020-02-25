Cuomo says federal revocation of $8 billion healthcare grant will be costly

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address at the Empire State Plaza on January 8. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a decision by the federal government to cancel an $8 billion grant for healthcare in New York, Albany CBS affiliate WRGB reported that Gov. Cuomo says this is not good news for Medicaid.

According to WRGB, “this move will cost the state nearly $600 million dollars.”

Recently, Cuomo and President Trump have been at odds over the Department of Homeland Security’s ban on New Yorkers utilizing the Trusted Traveler Program (TTP).

MORE | Cross border advocates join forces to fight NEXUS suspension in NY