Cuomo says it’s not a sure thing that schools reopen in the state in September

(WIVB)–Governor Cuomo said today it’s not a sure thing that schools will reopen in New York State in September.

Today the governor repeated, it’s up to each of the 700-or-so districts across the state to come up with their re-opening plans for the fall.

“Nobody even knows the effect this is going to have on students, socialization of young students, etc., we want kids back in school for a number of reasons. But, we’re not going to say children should go back in school until we know it’s safe,” Cuomo said.

He says the State Health Department will provide guidance to districts to make those reopening plans.