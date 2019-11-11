Cuomo signs bills to enhance services and protections for New York veterans, active military members

Cold, Snowy Week
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters after signing a bill that increases the statute of limitations in rape cases in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (WIVB)–Governor Cuomo signed a package of bills Monday to enhance services and bolster protections for New York veterans.

According to the governor’s office, the 14 bill package will protect the rights of vets and active military members in areas such as education, employment, voting, discharge status protection, and general services and benefits.

“Our veterans put their lives on the line to defend our nation, and we must honor them and support them just as they supported us,” Governor Cuomo said.

To see how the packaged bills plan to strengthen education and employment opportunities, among other services for active military members and veterans click here

