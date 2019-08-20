Cuomo signs law waiving marriage license fees for active service members

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation Tuesday that waives state marriage license fees for active duty members of the armed forces.
The legislation also gives local governments freedom to waive the fees they chair for marriage certificates for active duty service members and their spouses.
“These brave men and women leave their loved ones behind and risk their lives to protect the freedoms and values that this nation and this state were founded upon,” Cuomo said in a press release. “Waiving this fee is one small way to thank these valiant New Yorkers for their service.”
If the marriage license is issued by a town or city clerk in New York State outside of New York City, it normally costs $40.