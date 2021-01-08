Cuomo: State will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for next group of people on Monday

(WIVB) – New York State will start scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for the next group of people starting Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during a Friday presser.

The next phase- 1b- includes people 75 years old and older, education workers, first responders (police and fire), public transit workers and public safety workers.

Vaccination sites will include pharmacies and doctors offices.

The state Department of Health will hold a webinar on Monday for all healthcare providers and county health departments that will be part of the vaccine distribution network.

The state currently receives 300,000 vaccine doses each week from the federal government. The state’s goal is to do 14 million vaccinations, which, at this rate, would take 47 weeks, Cuomo said.

The governor warned that unless the state gets an increased supply of the vaccine, it will take 14 weeks to vaccinate the Phase 1a and Phase 1b groups, which would be April 16.