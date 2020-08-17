Cuomo warning of difficult flu season

(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning about the upcoming flu season.

He says health officials are very concerned the flu season could make the COVID pandemic even worse.

That’s because many of COVID testing facilities are the same ones used during flu season.

The governor says, “they’re going to turn around and say to me I can’t do 100 COVID tests anymore. I can only do 60 COVID tests because I have to do 40 flu tests. So it’s going to stress our testing capacity.”

Cuomo is also concerned the flu season could stress safety measures schools have in place when they reopen.

“Well we’re going to do a health screening when a child walks in and if they’re showing any symptoms then we’re going to have precautions for that child to be tested. You’re in flu season. Everybody is sneezing, everybody is coughing, and everybody has a runny nose,” Cuomo added.

He says this could make it difficult to determine if a child has the flu or the coronavirus.