Cuomo willing to ‘adjust’ bail reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suggesting he’d be willing to “adjust” New York’s recent Bail Reform Law.

The controversial changes went into effect this year. They prohibit criminal courts from setting cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.

Supporters say it levels the playing field for those who can’t afford bail. While opponents say it’s dangerous because it allows accused criminals to be set free too soon.

The governor is now saying he wants to see what parts of bail reform work and what can be done to make the system better.

“The whole justice system isn’t supposed to be about who’s rich, who’s poor. So I always supported getting away from cash bail,” Cuomo said.

“But when you make a change like that, you have to watch what the effects are right? These are complex systems. If you change one part, then you step back and you see what the effect is and you adjust accordingly.”