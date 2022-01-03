Cuomo’s forcible touching, nursing home scandal charges dropped

(WIVB) — Two prosecutors in New York State are clearing Andrew Cuomo of criminal charges.

The Albany Times-Union reported the Albany district attorney is expected to drop a forcible touching complaint against the former governor. Back in November, the Albany DA called the complaint filed by the sheriff “potentially defective.”

In Manhattan the district attorney is not filing any charges against Cuomo in the nursing home scandal.

A lawyer for Cuomo said he was contacted by the DA’s office saying the investigation is closed.