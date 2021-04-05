Curfew lifted for gyms, theaters and more

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Monday, various types of businesses, including theaters, gyms and casinos, can once again be open past 11 p.m.

Bowling alleys and billiard halls are also included on this list.

For now, bars and restaurants still must close at 11 p.m. State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt has been a critic of this limit, recently calling for its end.

