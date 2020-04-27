Cuts to state education aid could result in tens of thousands of lost jobs

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State School Boards Association (NYSSBA) says schools in New York could be forced to eliminate tens of thousands of positions due to a lack of needed federal funding.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says one-fifth of state aid, or $5.5 billion, could be gone due to the coronavirus pandemic, which NYSSBA says would bring state education aid back to where it was in 2014.

NYSSBA Executive Director Robert Schneider has called on Congress to provide an additional $200 billion in funding for public schools in the United States.

“Without immediate federal intervention, the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will land on the backs of our students,” Schneider said. “The quality of public education in all of our communities – urban, suburban and rural – is at stake.”

Following the country’s recession in 2008, more than 20,000 staff were cut from public schools between the 2008-09 and 2011-12 school years, data from the New York State Education Department says.

Between 2009 and 2012, NYSSBA says state aid to schools decreased by $6.2 billion.

