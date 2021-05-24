Daycares, parents suing New York State over mask mandate

(WIVB) –Dozens of parents and daycares are filing suit against New York State for its recent mask mandate.

Attorney Corey Hogan says he’s representing 34 daycares and more than one hundred parents who oppose the mandate.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are coming forward with concerns. State Senator Rob Ortt says that his biggest issue with the new maskimg rules for children is enforcement.

“This is to me just the most impractical, enforceable directive that we yet had, because of the population we’re talking about. I know with my nieces and nephews who are two – you’re lucky if they keep the rest of their clothes on at all times, their socks, shirts and everything else. So if a department of health person walks into a daycare provider, and there’s a two year old or a three year old without their mask on, are they going to be fined?”

Hogan says the lawsuit could be filed by the end of the week and that they’re hoping to add overnight camps to the suit.