(WIVB) — May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the New York State DMV is warning everyone about a rise in deadly motorcycle accidents.

Deadly motorcycle crashes in NYS are up 50 percent in 2021 compared to 2019, according to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College.

The ITSMR data revealed there were 198 fatal motorcycle crashes that killed 204 people in 2021. This year, nine people have died and 220 injuries have been reported.

Motorcycle crash deaths made up more than 18 percent of all motor vehicle deaths in NYS last year.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee provided these tips to stay safe on the roads:

Learn

More than 90% of riders involved in accidents had no formal training. Take a Motorcycle RiderCourse® to develop good basic riding techniques.

Nearly half of all motorcycle riders involved in accidents are unlicensed or improperly licensed.

Wear appropriate gear for comfort and protection.

Stand out. Wear bright clothing and use retroreflective* material.

Fatigue and drowsiness can impair a motorcyclist’s ability to react.

When riding in a group, determine your route in advance and coordinate it with the other riders.

Conduct a safety inspection of your motorcycle before each ride.

Alcohol and other drugs affect judgment and do not mix with motorcycling.

Don’t speed; know the local traffic laws and rules of the road.

Be considerate on the road; show courtesy and respect to other drivers.

Take an Experienced RiderCourse® to sharpen your street-riding strategies and accident-avoidance skills.

“The rise of fatal motorcycle crashes is a harsh reminder to both motorists and riders that we must share the road responsibly,” said GTSC Chair and DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “The crash data we cite are not just numbers, they are mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters. I want everyone to enjoy New York’s beautiful riding season, but to do so safely and responsibly.”