Deadly stabbing in Ithaca, triggering widespread search

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened on Lake Street. Cornell University Police says it happened at the Gun Hill Apartments around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick says the stabbing victim has died.

Myrick says the victim and suspect appear to know each other and that this was not a random attack. He also says that the suspect and victim are both from out of town and were in Ithaca for the summer.

Police are urging the public to stay away from the area and stay indoors.

Police are looking for a suspect, who is described as a black male who was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and tan shoes and is around 5’6” with a medium-cut afro.