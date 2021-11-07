DEC honors Veterans with free fishing day on November 11

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced that the sixth and final free fishing day of the year will take place on Veteran’s Day on November 11.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said the day encourages more people to get outdoors and enjoy the state’s fishing opportunities.

“We thank all of New York’s veterans for their service to our county and hope that the upcoming free fishing day provides an opportunity to spend time with family and friends or even the chance to introduce someone new to the sport,” Seggos said. “This year, anglers can expect expanded fishing opportunities throughout the state thanks to our recently implemented Trout Stream Management Plan and take advantage of a catch-and-release trout season on inland trout streams.”

Those interested in participating in the free fishing day do not need a fishing license but are reminded that all other regulations remain in effect. On all other days, anyone 16-years-old or older is required to have a current state fishing license to fish in New York State. More information on purchasing fishing licenses can be found on the DEC website.