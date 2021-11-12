DEC urges hunters, hikers to share woods safely this season

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation approved campground on near Cat Mountain in the Adirondacks. (News 8 WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Outdoor enthusiasts are being reminded to “be safe, responsible and respectful” during fall and winter hunting seasons.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos has encouraged outdoor enthusiasts to respectfully share the woods and follow safety precautions as many hunting seasons are beginning this month.

“As New Yorkers head outdoors in search of new adventures this fall and winter, it is critical that visitors are courteous, careful, and responsible when sharing the woods,” Commissioner Seggos said in a press release. “Most public lands across New York State are open to multiple forms of recreation, from hiking and nature photography to hunting and trapping. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, DEC encourages outdoor enthusiasts to be aware of and show regard for other adventurers and share the woods.”

Although hunting-related shooting incidents involving non-hunters are rare, hunters are reminded that they may encounter hikers and others in the outdoors this fall and winter.

Before a season opens and while scouting for a hunting spot or stand location, hunters are urged to avoid crowing others and recognize if another hunting location is near.

Hunting is permitted in 81 state-run parks, three historic sites, three golf courses and 50 boat launches. This allows individuals to hunt a variety of wildlife including big game, small game, turkey, furbearers, waterfowl and migratory bird species.

Focusing on safety, the DEC is now requiring all big game hunters who are urging a firearm to wear hunter orange or pink.

Non-hunters are encouraged to wear blaze orange, blaze pink or another bright color during the fall and winter months. According to the DEC, this will allow for all to be spotted easier and from greater distances.

DEC maintains hiking, biking, skiing and, snowmobile trails in many areas of Forest Preserve lands in the Adirondack and Catskill parks, as well as in State Forests, Wildlife Management Areas, and Unique Areas open to hunting.

These recreational opportunities are all listed on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website.