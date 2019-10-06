Deer bursts through salon window

(CNN Newsource)–A very scary day at the hair salon caught on camera at a shop on New York’s Long Island Saturday.

A deer crashed through the front door, ran into the break room, circled back to the front of the salon and ran back outside.

The shop owner said at first she thought a car crashed into the salon.

A woman sitting on a coach near the window was hit by the deer.

She had leg and head pain, and was taken to a hospital.

The injuries were not life-threatening.

The salon owner said besides the shattered window, there was no significant damage to the salon.

But she did have to clean up deer blood from the floor.