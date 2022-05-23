ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s next lieutenant governor will be sworn in this week.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the news on Monday. Her office says Antonio Delgado will officially become the state’s second-in-command and head of the Senate on Wednesday.

Hochul calls him “a phenomenal leader and public servant with a record of getting things done for New Yorkers.”

“I look forward to working together on critical issues including education, affordable housing, economic development and infrastructure, and his experience in Washington will make him a key liaison to our Congressional Delegation,” Hochul said. “I am grateful to Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for her service during the transition and for our continued partnership.”

Delgado will replace Brian Benjamin, a former State Senator who briefly served as Lieutenant Governor under Hochul. His seven months in office came to an end in April when he resigned after being charged in an alleged federal bribery conspiracy.

Delgado, who has most recently served as the representative of New York’s 19th district in Congress, grew up in Schnectady and attended Colgate University.

The father of twin sons, Delgado also earned a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford and graduated from Harvard Law School, where he met his wife.

“It has been an honor to serve in Congress, delivering results and fighting for the constituents of the 19th District. Now, I am ready to put my years of experience and ability to connect people to work for the entire State of New York,” Delgado said. “New York needs an experienced leader with a history of getting things done. I am more than ready to step into this role as Lieutenant Governor and work tirelessly, every day, to improve the lives of New Yorkers.”