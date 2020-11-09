Demand for gas stays low, keeping prices down, too

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The national average price of gas and the average price in New York are both down from last week.

One year ago, those prices were $2.62 and $2.70, respectively. Now, they’re $2.11 and $2.22.

Prices are expected to continue dropping as demand remains low, AAA says.

Here’s a look at the prices across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.18 (down one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.18 (down two cents since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.18 (no change cent since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.22 (no change since last week)
  • Rome – $2.30 (no change since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.14 (down one cent since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.28. (down one cent since last week)

