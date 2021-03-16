Dept. of Financial Services shares new guidance on fair, prompt payments of health insurance claims

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Financial Services is alerting insurers on how to limit insurance claims denials, inappropriate payment reductions, or delays for necessary services.

The protections listed in the circular letter prohibit insurers from denying hospital claims for administrative reasons, require insurers to use national guidelines when reviewing hospital claims, and shorten timeframes for insurers to make medical necessity determinations.

“DFS will continue to remove roadblocks to New Yorkers receiving the healthcare they deserve,” said Superintendent of Financial Services Linda Lacewell. “DFS commends the insurance industry for its collaboration on today’s guidance.”

The circular letter advises insurers of these new requirements: