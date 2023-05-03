FILE – This April 12, 2018 file photo shows the eye of a woman in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County’s Office of the County Clerk is reminding people that they need to update their vision status with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles if their license expired during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, people whose licenses expired between March 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021 had the ability to self-certify their vision while renewing their driver’s licenses online.

“If you have not yet sent the results of a vision test to the DMV in Albany, you are in danger of having your driver’s license suspended if you do not send the results soon,” the Chautauqua County Clerk’s office says.

What people can do is schedule a vision test at a DMV-approved provider. As long as they pass, the provider and the DMV will take care of the rest. Vision tests can also take place at local DMV offices.

Vision tests by non-approved providers must be sent to the DMV. Find the required form here.

More on DMV vision requirements and restrictions can be found here.