(WIVB) — Leaders across the state are urging lawmakers to target more money for developmental disabilities services.

It has been so long since caregivers for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities have gotten a boost in pay, their advocates say the cost of living adjustment offered by Governor Hochul is not nearly enough and the clock is ticking to change that.

Hundreds of New Yorkers with developmental and intellectual disabilities, their families, and caregivers converged on the State Capitol to urge lawmakers to give those caregivers, known as direct support professionals, a boost in pay.

The money to pay those caregivers comes primarily from the government and it has been 10 years since those workers got a meaningful raise in pay.

Advocates are asking for an 11% cost-of-living adjustment to compete with other vocations and parents say, as they get older, it is critical to ensure the care of their adult children.

“That he is going to be able to be in a spot where we are going to be able to eventually be able to have him live there in quality and with trusted people, people that are competent, people that want to be there that are going to really be paid the kind of pay that they really should be paid,” said max Donatelli, Hamburg parent.

Max Donatelli and his family were among a substantial contingent of advocates, and lawmakers from Western New York who took part in the rally at the Capitol. Governor Hochul is calling for a 5.4% cost-of-living adjustment, but the State Assembly wants to double it to 11%.

If lawmakers are to make any changes to the COLA, they only have a few days to do it. The pay raise is wrapped into the governor’s budget, which has to be passed by April 1, but in Albany, they are known to be flexible.