BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jack O’Donnell, a political insider from O’Donnell & Associates, doesn’t think we’re close to reaching a state budget agreement.

In fact, he says he remembers times when the New York State budget wasn’t finalized until August. There are many factors at play, including bail reform and housing.

Conversations are ongoing, but the budget that was originally due on April 1 still isn’t ready. Since then, the deadline has been extended, and O’Donnell expects it to be extended again this Monday.

Hear why he thinks it’s taking so long in the video.