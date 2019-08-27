Dollar store chains across New York selling expired and old products

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (via WSYR-TV) — Three well-known chains of dollar stores will pay $1.2 million in fines and damages for selling expired products.

Undercover investigators from the State Attorney Generals’ Office spent time in Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar and found violations. All three stores sold expired over-the-counter drugs, according to the state Attorney General

New York consumers have a right to expect that products on store shelves are safe, fresh and suitable for their advertised use. These settlements will ensure that Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar will not only pay both a substantial fine and damages, but, more importantly, update their business practices to comply with the law so that no expired over-the-counter drugs are sold to a New York consumer again. Attorney General Letitia James

Further, Dollar General was found to be selling motor oil that is obsolete and not up to the standard required by modern vehicles. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar also failed to comply with New York’s bottle deposit law.

The AG’s Office will now require the following changes at each store: