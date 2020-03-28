Dozens of inmates released from Monroe County Jail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said at the direction of the New York State Division of Parole, 51 inmates from the Monroe County Jail have been released on Saturday at 3 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said all of the inmates, who were released, were interviewed individually and none were experiencing flu-like symptoms. All of those released were behind bars at the Monroe County Jail for at least two weeks.

According to the MCSO, there are no cases of COVID-19 in the jail.

MSCO said of those released, 12 inmates classified as the transient population and were transported to suitable housing at area hotels as determined by the NYS Division of Parole and Monroe County Department of Human Services.

Ten of those released have electronic monitoring devices.

Eight inmates are classified as sex offenders. One inmate was transported to Rochester General Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

