Driver permit test now available online

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York launched an online driver learner permit test for Class D (passenger vehicles) and Class M (motorcycles) on Monday. The new service allows New Yorkers to begin the permit application process and take the test from the comfort of their home.

The program comes after the launch of an online permit application pilot program last year.

“As we continue to reimagine the future in a post-pandemic world, we need to focus on modernizing and improving the way we provide essential government services to New Yorkers,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “This new online permit test will make it faster and easier for New Yorkers to begin the process of applying for a driver learner permit from the comfort of their own homes, improving the overall customer experience while also reducing congestion in DMV offices.”

Passing the permit test online does not allow a person to drive. After passing, the applicant must visit their local DMV office to get their learner permit, but the state says, the visit will. be quicker and more convenient.

Also new, the online application process will provide a checklist of the necessary identification documentation and requires customers to upload those documents before taking the test. DMV representatives will review documents ahead of appointments, ensuring a short and seamless visit to the DMV.

DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “We were excited to see so many New Yorkers take advantage of the online permit application during the pilot program and now, we are happy to offer this convenient option to all applicants across the state. This is another example of how we are improving the way we serve New Yorkers to make it faster, easier and more convenient for everyone.”

Learn more about the online testing process and what you can do to prepare by visiting DMV.NY.gov/Permits

As a reminder, the DMV also offers more than 60 other transactions online.