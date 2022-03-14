BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices in the United States are up 26 cents since last week, now averaging at $4.33 per gallon.

New York’s average is even higher, at $4.45 per gallon — a 19-cent week-to-week increase. One year ago, the national and New York averages were $2.86 and $2.90.

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $4.38 (up 15 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.40 (up 19 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.41 (up 22 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.44 (up 22 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.42 (up 18 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.40 (up 18 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.42 (up 18 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.41 (up 16 cents from last week)

According to AAA, oil prices appear to have “tapered off.” They say a barrel of oil now costs $110, when it was more than $130 a week ago.

To compare, oil cost $30 per barrel back in August.

In a survey, two-thirds of American drivers told AAA that gas was too expensive a few weeks ago when it was $3.53 per gallon. More than half said they’d change their driving habits or lifestyle if gas got to $4 per gallon.

Three-quarters of those surveyed said changes would be necessary at $5.