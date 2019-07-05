Drunken outburst on plane that landed in Rochester caught on video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester-area man who police said was arrested when his flight landed on Wednesday has pleaded not guilty to second-degree harassment.

Benjamin Cutulle, 29, of Gates, was on board a flight from North Carolina that landed in Rochester. Police say he was drunk and became aggressive after flight attendants refused to give him any more alcohol.

According to court documents, crew members tried to calm him down, but he pushed against a female flight attendant with his forearm and threw credit cards at her face.

During that flight, three other passengers sprung into action and helped pin down Cutulle. Sheriff deputies quickly detained him upon landing.

Cutulle and his family offered no comment Friday outside of court.