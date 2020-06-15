Educators from the state, region talk how to reopen schools

(WIVB)–Educators from Western New York and from New York State are talking about how to reopen schools.

The first of several regional task force meetings took place online earlier today.

Health and education experts joined in to help guide schools and school districts to safely, and properly reopen the schools in the fall.

Members of the board of regents admit the closure of all schools statewide was something that never happened before in New York’s history.

“Even during the polio epidemic that I happened to be a part of, we’ve never closed our schools, this is the first time, so all of us today, are making history in terms of putting together a plan to reopen,” Catherine Collins of the Board of Regents said.

Many districts wrapped up instruction for the school year last week.