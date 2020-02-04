Eleven coronavirus tests return negative, six still pending, Cuomo says

NEW YORK (WIVB)–As of Tuesday, samples from 17 New Yorkers have been sent to the CDC for coronavirus testing, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Eleven of those have come back negative, while three samples from New York City and three samples from the rest of New York State are pending.

Cuomo says there are still no confirmed cases in the state.

Experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding coronavirus by calling 1-888-364-3065 or visiting the website they created.

“Even though there are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in New York State, we continue to take every precaution necessary to ensure the health and safety of all New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “While the risk to New Yorkers is still low, we urge everyone to remain vigilant, stay informed, follow the recommended steps to protect themselves and their families, and call our coronavirus hotline if you still have questions or concerns.”

Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker says the state remains in close contact with federal, state, and local partners to protect the health of New Yorkers.