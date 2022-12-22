BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Friday at 6 a.m., tandem and empty trucks and trailers will not be allowed on a large stretch of the Thruway.

The New York State Thruway Authority says the ban will be in effect on both sides of the highway from Exit 46 (Henrietta) to the Pennsylvania state line. Additionally, the ban will be in effect on I-190, as well.

Once the ban begins, it will remain in effect until further notice.

A series of blizzard and winter storm warnings are set to take effect across much of western New York Friday morning at 7 a.m. For the latest weather alerts and updates, click/tap here.