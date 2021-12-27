EMS aircrafts allowed to carry and distribute blood in the air

by: News 4 Staff

(WIVB) — A bill has been signed into law in New York State allowing EMS aircrafts to carry and distribute blood in the air.

Advocates have been fighting for months now to pass the legislation. As of Dec. 23, New York became the last state in the country to have the ability.

News 4 was joined by Chief Flight Nurse Jennifer Crotty while she was on-duty Monday evening. The full interview is available above.

