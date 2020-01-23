Eric Smith, Steuben County child killer, denied parole

(WETM) – Eric Smith, a Steuben County man who was convicted as a teenager for choking and killing 4-year-old Derrick Robbie in 1994, has been denied parole, according to the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Smith was interviewed by parole officers in January 2020 and was given a 21-month hold. His next interview is scheduled for October 2021.

A jury unanimously found Smith guilty of murder in the second degree in a case that grabbed national attention after Smith lured Robie into a wooded area near the young boy’s home.