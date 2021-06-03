Erie Canalway photo contest kicks off

Entries are being accepted now through August 27, 2021 for the Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Photo: Contest winner “Buoy Boat” by Dale Evva Gelfand

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is calling for entries for its 16th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Images should “convey the unique character of New York’s canals and canal communities.”

Entries must be postmarked by August 27 and winning photos will be featured in the 2022 Erie Canalway calendar.

Images will be judged in four contest categories: On the Water, Along the Trail, Canal Communities, and Classic Canal. Judges will select first, second, and third place winning images in each category, as well as 12 honorable mentions.

Submitted images should be horizontal format and must be taken within the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, which spans 524 miles across upstate New York. It encompasses the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals and their historic alignments, as well as more than 230 canal communities.

Download official contest rules and an entry form on the Erie Canalway website.