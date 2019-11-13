Erie County Clerk to fight US District Court’s decision on Green Light Law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns will be appealing the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York’s decision on the Green Light Law.

Earlier this year, Kearns named Gov. Andrew Cuomo, State Attorney General Letitia James and DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder in a lawsuit.

Last week, Kearns’ lawsuit was dismissed by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.

Kearns was one of many county clerks voicing their opposition to the law, which allows undocumented immigrants to legally own and drive their own vehicles for work, shopping and taking kids to school.

The clerks say registering undocumented immigrants would defy federal law.

On Wednesday morning, Kearns released a statement, saying he will be continuing his fight against the Green Light Law.

“When I filed this lawsuit, it was based wholly upon the Constitutionality of the law,” said Kearns. “The arguments by the State of New York and the decision of the Court denied any consideration about whether the law is constitutional when it shields and harbors illegal immigrants.”

Kearns plans to address the Erie County Legislature on Wednesday morning.