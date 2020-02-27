Estimated 40,000 lbs of yogurt spilled in I-86 collision

(WIVB)–New York State Police say an estimated 40,000 pounds of yogurt spilled in a two tractor-trailer collision on the I-86 Thursday afternoon.

One tractor-trailer jackknifed before coming to rest, and the second tractor-trailer hit the jackknifed tractor-trailer, disconnecting and spilling most of the yogurt on the interstate.

According to police, the second trailer continued over the guardrail and fell into an access ramp.

The driver of the second trailer was taken to Westfield Memorial Hospital with reported injuries.

Police say 100 gallons of diesel and 15 gallons of oil also spilled.

As the investigation continues, police have closed I-86 westbound.